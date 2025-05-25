Backstage News On WWE SNME Match Between Jey Uso And Logan Paul

As WWE continues to deliver high-stakes action at its live specials, new backstage details have emerged about the team behind one of last night’s most talked-about matches.

According to Fightful Select, Shane Helms served as the producer for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship match between Logan Paul and reigning champion “Main Event” Jey Uso at last night’s Saturday Night’s Main Event in Tampa, Florida.

Helms, a respected veteran and current WWE producer, has become a consistent presence behind the scenes for Paul’s matches. The report confirms that Helms is responsible for producing all of Logan Paul’s in-ring appearances, playing a key role in helping the social media star-turned-WWE sensation transition into a credible, high-performing talent on the roster.

In preparation for the match, Helms and Uso reportedly visited Paul’s home earlier this week to walk through the match layout and fine-tune key details. The extra rehearsal time reflects WWE’s continued investment in high-caliber storytelling and in-ring delivery — especially for Paul, who has continued to impress with his rapid improvement and athleticism.

While the match itself delivered the drama and spectacle fans have come to expect, the behind-the-scenes efforts show just how much care goes into crafting WWE’s marquee moments — especially when it involves crossover stars and top-tier titles.

