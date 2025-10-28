Backstage News On WWE’s Long-Term Plans For AAA

In the latest edition of Fightful Select Answers, Sean Ross Sapp addressed a fan’s question about whether AAA is planning to secure a weekly television deal with English-speaking commentators. According to Sapp, WWE’s vision since acquiring AAA has been to globalize the Mexican promotion. The first step in this process is to have regular major shows, eventually leading to a TV deal.

WWE announced its acquisition of AAA during the WrestleMania 41 Night One Countdown pre-show. Since then, stars from the Mexican promotion have been featured on WWE programming, and vice versa. The company has also held a couple of Worlds Collide events in partnership with AAA, with the first taking place this past June and the most recent one occurring in Las Vegas last month.