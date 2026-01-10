Backstage News On WWE’s Plan For Kit Wilson During Elton Prince Absence

WWE star Kit Wilson typically competes as part of the tag team Pretty Deadly alongside Elton Prince. Together, they have held the titles of former NXT Tag Team Champions and former NXT UK Tag Team Champions.

While Wilson generally performs in tag matches, he did face WWE United States Champion Carmelo Hayes in singles competition in November, as well as Sheamus and Montez Ford in earlier matches.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Wilson’s singles appearances are not intended to make him look like a jobber in TV squash matches.

Instead, his increased solo activity is due to the severity of his partner Elton Prince’s neck injury, which is more serious than initially thought.

The report also indicates that Wilson will continue to compete as a singles wrestler for the time being, as neck injuries require significant time to heal, meaning Prince may be sidelined for a while. Importantly, there are no plans for Pretty Deadly to break up, and Wilson has stated in an interview that the team will never split.