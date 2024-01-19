Backstage News On WWE’s Plans For CM Punk At WrestleMania 40

WWE is proceeding with the plans involving CM Punk at WrestleMania 40 that have been apparent to some for some time.

Punk has been a strong merchandise seller for WWE since his return to the company at the Survivor Series in November, boosting interest in the promotion as well as a feud with World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, with both men mentioning each other on television and even having their own segment on Raw.

Punk has already declared himself for this year’s Men’s Royal Rumble Match, where he will have the opportunity to win a championship match of his choice at Mania. If he wins, as expected, he will finally have the opportunity to main event WrestleMania, which he has stated is on his bucket list.

According to Dave Meltzer’s latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Punk vs. Rollins has been confirmed as Mania’s main event.

Rollins does not have a match scheduled for next Saturday’s Royal Rumble PLE in Tampa, FL, and even if he did, he is unlikely to wrestle due to an injury sustained while wrestling Jinder Mahal on Raw this past Monday.

Rollins has been pulled from this weekend’s live events, and there is no word on his injury.