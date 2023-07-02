Backstage Notes On Damian Priest vs. Seth Rollins, Vince McMahon, Future WWE UK Events

– WWE Chairman Vince McMahon did not attend Saturday’s WWE Money In the Bank Premium Live Event in London. McMahon did not make any changes to the show, according to Fightful.

– We’ve seen a lot of talk about London possibly hosting a future WrestleMania event during Money In the Bank Weekend. In an update, there was a survey taker near the site of WWE’s media day in London, and they were posing hypothetical questions to fans about UK locations that would be suitable to host SummerSlam or the Royal Rumble in the future. There were four options: London, Manchester, Birmingham, and Glasgow. There was no mention of WrestleMania.

– As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE held a tour of additional non-televised live events in the UK this week, which will conclude today in Cardiff, Wales.

– WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins retained his title over Damian Priest at the shows in Newcastle, Sheffield, and Liverpool. According to WWE sources, Priest will compete at the main event level against Rollins on the tour.