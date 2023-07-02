WWE Scores Big With Money In The Bank Week, Attendance, Ticket Sales, And More

WWE sold out The O2 Arena in London, England, this weekend.

Michael Cole announced on commentary that Friday’s SmackDown had a sold out crowd of 18,617 fans, while Saturday’s Money In the Bank Premium Live Event had 18,885 fans.

WWE always inflates their announced attendance figures by 1,000 to 2,000 people, but @WrestleTix has confirmed that both shows were sold out. More than 17,000 tickets for SmackDown were sold, while 17,617 tickets were distributed for Money In the Bank.

During Saturday’s post-show press conference, WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H discussed the success of Money In The Bank Weekend. You can view our detailed recap with video by clicking here. He bragged about Money In The Bank being the highest-grossing arena event in WWE history, which he referred to as a big deal. He also revealed that Friday’s SmackDown was the most profitable in WWE history. Triple H went on to say that these were bold statements that everyone should be proud of because WWE is proud of them.

WWE drew more than 37,000 fans to The O2 Arena over the two nights, according to Triple H, which is in line with the announced attendance, not the actual numbers. He revealed that Money In The Bank set new records in sponsorship, merchandise sales, viewership, and social media engagement, calling it a successful week for WWE all around. The full numbers are being worked out, but they will not be available until next week due to the United States’ Independence Day holiday.

WWE completed a tour of non-televised live events in the United Kingdom this week, which will conclude today in Cardiff, Wales. Triple H mentioned how this was “an amazing tour” for the company. Cardiff results will be available later today.