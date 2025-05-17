Backstage Plans For Anarchy In The Arena Match At AEW Double Or Nothing

This past Wednesday night, the Beach Break episode of AEW Dynamite featured the announcement of the Anarchy in the Arena Match right after the main event. AEW World Champion Jon Moxley successfully defended his title in a Steel Cage Match, aided by The Death Riders and NJPW’s Gabe Kidd.

Following the match, Kenny Omega, Powerhouse Hobbs, Willow Nightingale, and Swerve Strickland entered the ring to assist Samoa Joe in warding off Kidd, The Young Bucks, and The Death Riders. Swerve then declared that they were seeking anarchy in the arena at Double or Nothing.

According to a report from Fightful Select, Strickland, Nightingale, Omega, Joe, and Hobbs are set to compete against The Young Bucks, Jon Moxley, Gabe Kidd, and Marina Shafir in the Anarchy in the Arena Match. Additionally, the report indicated that Katsuyori Shibata and Claudio Castagnoli could potentially join their respective teams. Mike Bailey and Kazuchika Okada are also mentioned as possible contenders for the Continental Championship, with sources suggesting that cameos from them are not out of the question.