Backstage Plans Revealed For Roman Reigns’ Next Opponent

According to Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez on the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, WWE is planning for Roman Reigns to face GUNTHER in a significant match following WrestleMania 42.

Meltzer and Alvarez reported that, as of earlier this past week, the plan was for Roman Reigns to defeat CM Punk at WrestleMania 42 Night Two and subsequently defend the World Heavyweight Championship against GUNTHER.

They mentioned that this match is likely to be scheduled for SummerSlam instead of next month’s Backlash, as WWE considers it a “big time” matchup.

Reigns’ last World Championship reign ended at WrestleMania 40 when he lost to Cody Rhodes. Meanwhile, GUNTHER defeated Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 42 Night One. He is currently on a major winning streak, having retired both John Cena and AJ Styles. GUNTHER’s last singles loss was to CM Punk at SummerSlam 2025.