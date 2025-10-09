Backstage Reaction To Je’Von Evans’ WWE SmackDown Appearances

WWE NXT star Je’Von Evans has made several appearances on Friday Night SmackDown in recent weeks.

Last week, he teamed up with Rey Fenix, and the week before, he answered Sami Zayn’s United States Open Challenge.

According to the latest Fightful Select Answers, Evans has made a strong impression backstage at SmackDown. However, there is currently no information about whether he will be called up to the main roster soon, as WWE tends to keep such decisions confidential.

Evans is scheduled to challenge Leon Slater for the TNA X-Division Championship at TNA Bound For Glory this Sunday.