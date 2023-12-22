Backstage Update On AEW Star Returning From Injury

AEW star Bandido has been sidelined after suffering an injury while working a match that aired in June on a Rampage episode in a singles match loss to Konosuke Takeshita.

It was confirmed to be a wrist injury. Although he was initially diagnosed with a triangular fibrocartilage complex injury, he sought a second opinion before undergoing surgery in July.

Things were looking up for him, as Bandido was rumored to be on his way back to the ring. However, he will have to wait a little longer because the injury did not heal properly and he required another surgery.

Dave Meltzer reported in the latest issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, “The timeline for a return we were told is probably May but hopeful for April.”