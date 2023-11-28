Backstage Update On AJ Lee Possibly Returning To WWE

CM Punk had a lot to say in his first WWE Monday Night RAW segment following his return from Survivor Series on Saturday night.

Punk stated that he is a changed man who wants to prove to the world that he is still the best. During his promo, he also mentioned his wife, AJ Lee, which led fans to believe it was a hint that she might be returning to WWE.

Lee began working for WWE in 2009, first in FCW and then in NXT before being promoted to the main roster in 2011. She won the Divas Championship three times and held it for a total of 406 days.

Lee, who left WWE in 2015 due to health issues, has worked on comic books and even wrote her own biography in 2017. She was also a part of the relaunch of the WOW Wrestling promotion.

According to PWInsider, “there has been no discussion of her coming in.”

When Punk joined AEW, there was speculation that his wife would follow him into the ring, but that wasn’t the case then and doesn’t appear to be the case now.