Backstage Update On AJ Styles’ Return To WWE TV

AJ Styles was attacked by Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa of The Bloodline on the September 22nd, 2023 episode of WWE SmackDown. Anderson told John Cena that he warned Styles about getting involved with The Bloodline before escorting him out of the building in an ambulance. Styles has not been seen since, but his return is expected soon.

Styles is currently not scheduled to appear on WWE SmackDown this week, according to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com, despite being shown in advertising for the event. Johnson stated, “WWE had planned at one point to bring Styles back several weeks ago but delayed that return. We are told by a source it’s a creative decision as to when he will return and that it could be any week now, but for those who have asked about him returning tonight, we have been told that it will not be this week.”

Styles’ teammate in The OC faction, Luke Gallows, returned to ring action last weekend after being injured. Gallows and Karl Anderson were reported to be backstage at last week’s SmackDown, but they did not appear on the show.