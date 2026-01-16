Backstage Update On Charlotte Flair’s WWE Status Following Absence

Charlotte Flair has been noticeably absent from recent WWE programming, prompting speculation as the company heads deeper into the Road to the Royal Rumble.

While wrestling absences are often explained away through storyline angles or planned time off, a new report clarifies that Flair’s situation was very real.

According to Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Flair’s absence from SmackDown was not part of a creative storyline. The explanation given on television—that she was sick—was completely legitimate. “Flair missed Smackdown this week and was said on television to be sick. That was legit.”

Meltzer added further detail, noting that the illness had a tangible impact on WWE’s production plans for the week. “It was described to us as she was very ill this past week which led to a change in television.”

In professional wrestling, “illness” is often used as a catch-all explanation for absences tied to injuries, contract situations, or personal matters. However, sources confirm that in this case, the 14-time Women’s World Champion was genuinely unwell and unable to perform, forcing WWE to adjust its creative direction accordingly.

The good news for fans is that the issue appears to have been short-lived. Meltzer confirmed that Flair has already rejoined WWE’s touring roster. “She did return to the tour on 1/15,” Meltzer said.

Flair’s quick return suggests that whatever ailment sidelined the Grand Slam Champion has passed, allowing her to immediately resume her schedule. Her return also comes at a crucial point on the calendar, as WWE enters its most demanding stretch of the year with the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania season fast approaching.

With Flair back on the road, attention now turns to how “The Queen” factors into WWE’s plans moving forward—especially with the Royal Rumble looming as a pivotal event for the women’s division.