Backstage Update On Chelsea Green’s Injury

WWE Superstar Chelsea Green reportedly suffered a legitimate broken nose during her WWE Women’s United States Championship match against Zelina Vega at the Saturday Night’s Main Event special on May 24, 2025.

According to Fightful Select, the injury occurred mid-match and has since been confirmed as a clean break. Despite the painful setback, Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer noted in his Daily Update that Green is “not expected to be off TV at all.”

The former tag champion’s resilience has been praised internally, with Green already preparing to continue her work on television without interruption. Sources indicated that the clean nature of the break will allow her to work around the injury with minimal disruption to ongoing storylines.

Chelsea Green’s toughness has become a hallmark of her WWE run in recent months, both in and out of the ring. We wish her a smooth and speedy recovery as she continues her momentum on the red brand.