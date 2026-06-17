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Backstage Update On Drew McIntyre’s WWE Return

By
James Hetfield
-
Drew McIntyre
Drew McIntyre | WWE

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE star Drew McIntyre has secured a role in a new film titled “The Last Druid”, with filming scheduled to begin this summer. However, McIntyre has not been seen on WWE programming since his loss to Jacob Fatu at WrestleMania 42.

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, McIntyre is being advertised for the August 7th episode of SmackDown, which will take place at the Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Meltzer mentioned that he is uncertain whether McIntyre’s new movie role will delay his return to WWE or if he will indeed be back in August. He is, however, confident that McIntyre will not return to WWE television until the movie is complete.

In “The Last Druid”, McIntyre will star alongside Oscar-winner Russell Crowe, who is also featured in the upcoming “Highlander” reboot, where he plays the character Ramirez. That reboot is expected to be released late next year.

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