Backstage Update On Feuds Planned For Roman Reigns

At WrestleMania 42 Night Two, Roman Reigns triumphed over CM Punk, known as “The Best In The World,” in an instant classic match to become the new World Heavyweight Champion.

According to sources within WWE cited by Bodyslam+, Reigns is set to engage in feuds with former two-time World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER and “The Ruler,” Oba Femi, in the upcoming programs.

The rivalry between Reigns and Punk was deeply personal leading up to their main event match, and the intensity of their hatred for one another was evident throughout the over 30-minute bout, as neither man was willing to back down. Ultimately, Punk, who had given everything to overcome the Tribal Chief, ran out of energy and collapsed, allowing Reigns to deliver back-to-back Spears to secure the victory.

In other WrestleMania 42 highlights, GUNTHER also had a memorable match, defeating Seth Rollins in an instant classic, aided by Bron Breakker. Meanwhile, Oba Femi showcased his prowess by defeating Brock Lesnar with a Choke Slam and the Fall From Grace in just five minutes, establishing himself as the next big star.

During the WrestleMania 42 post-show on Sunday, Femi hinted at targeting Reigns later this year. Reigns responded to Femi’s call-out and revealed that he plans to be in WWE throughout the summer.