Backstage Update On Former Mogul Embassy Member Parker Boudreaux

According to Fightful Select, former Mogul Embassy member Parker Boudreaux, who has been out of in-ring over the past several months as he has been healing up from an injury, was spotted backstage on this past Wednesday night’s Homecoming episode of Dynamite from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida.

It was also mentioned on that Boudreaux was backstage visiting family and friends and there are no plans yet on when he can make his return to television.

Despite initially joining The Mogul Embassy with former AEW star Treach, Swerve Strickland, and hip-hop star Rick Ross, Boudreaux is not internally considered part of the faction any longer. His affiliation with the group has been removed from the official AEW website for several months.