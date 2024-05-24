Backstage Update On Giulia’s Status With WWE

WWE fans are excited about Giulia’s potential for success within the organization following a successful run in Japan.

Giulia is currently working for STARDOM founder Rossy Ogawa in his new promotion, Dream Star Fighting Marigold, due to her loyalty to Ogawa, who helped her become a big star in STARDOM before moving to WWE. She was caught on camera while attending NXT Stand & Deliver.

Giuliais is expected to report to the WWE Performance Center in late June or early July, with plans to work NXT Heatwave on July 7th. She is expected to compete in one of the NXT Women’s Championship matches at the event. It’s unclear if this is the Women’s Title or the NXT North American Women’s Title.

According to Dave Meltzer’s latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, those who know her in Japan have stated that she will not be joining WWE as soon as Heatwave. That’s also what those in Marigold think.

According to Meltzer, “Those close to her also say she will not be starting that soon, and all the necessary paperwork for her, her mother, and her boyfriend, who are moving with her to Florida, has to be completed for her to be in NXT full-time.”

It should be noted that visa restrictions are different in Canada than in the United States, so she could still perform the show. There’s also the fact that the WWE instructs wrestlers to lie about their start dates, so this could be an example.

Giulia sustained a right wrist injury during a match this week. We wish her speedy recovery.