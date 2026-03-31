Backstage Update On Identity Of Randy Orton’s Mystery Caller

Ever since WWE legend “The Viper” Randy Orton brutally attacked Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes during their contract-signing segment on a recent episode of SmackDown and turned heel, he has been in communication with a mystery man over the phone. This has led fans to speculate about the caller’s identity.

One name circulating among fans is WWE legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. The Rock hasn’t appeared on WWE programming since last year’s Elimination Chamber premium live event (PLE). At that event, he sought Cody Rhodes’ response to his offer of becoming his corporate champion. However, Rhodes refused, stating that he wouldn’t “sell his soul.” This refusal led to 17-time World Champion John Cena shockingly turning on Rhodes and joining forces with The Rock. Following that storyline, The Rock disappeared from WWE TV.

Nonetheless, his potential involvement in the ongoing feud between Orton and Rhodes makes sense due to their shared history.

In the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Bryan Alvarez and Dave Meltzer discussed the speculation surrounding The Rock as the mystery caller. Alvarez suggested that it must be The Rock. However, Meltzer noted that the possibility of The Rock being involved in the storyline has been “strongly denied” to him by WWE sources.

He acknowledged that if The Rock were indeed part of the angle, only a select few individuals—including WWE President Nick Khan, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque, and The Rock himself—would be privy to this information. Meltzer reiterated that he has been explicitly told that it is not The Rock.