Backstage Update On Jack Perry’s AEW Contract Status

PWMania.com previously reported that former TNT and World Tag Team Champion Jack Perry is nearing the expiration of his AEW contract.

In the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Bryan Alvarez revealed that Perry’s current contract with AEW could expire “at any moment.” He mentioned that, as of June 14th, Perry had not signed a new contract yet but expected him to re-sign, although circumstances could change.

Dave Meltzer added that he believes Perry would struggle in WWE, stating that moving there “probably isn’t the best idea.” Meltzer clarified that his concerns about WWE not pushing Perry are unrelated to Perry’s past issues with CM Punk. He noted that, if Perry were to join WWE, Punk wouldn’t have the influence to harm his career; rather, he feels that Perry’s wrestling style doesn’t align with WWE’s preferences. According to Meltzer, Perry’s weight, aerial maneuvers, and high spots do not fit WWE’s product, especially given talents like Johnny Gargano and Nathan Frazer, both excellent wrestlers.

Meltzer also noted that WWE hasn’t been using Gargano and Frazer much lately. Gargano has had a storyline absence for a while, while Frazer makes occasional appearances but rarely has extended opportunities. He highlighted Axiom, another great talent who sometimes appears and delivers outstanding matches, yet WWE still doesn’t seem to capitalize on wrestlers of that style.

Furthermore, fans will recall that CM Punk was fired from AEW following a backstage altercation with Perry during AEW All In London in August 2023.