Backstage Update On Jay White’s AEW Status Following Wrestle Kingdom 20 Appearance

As reported by PWMania.com, top AEW star Jay White made an appearance at last weekend’s NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 20 pay-per-view to honor Japanese pro wrestling legend Hiroshi Tanahashi following Tanahashi’s final match.

This led to speculation about White’s potential return to AEW.

However, according to Fightful Select, that is not the case. While his appearance at Wrestle Kingdom 20 was kept under wraps, AEW sources have clarified that White is still not cleared to return to the ring.

The report also stated that White is not expected to be cleared in the immediate future and is not currently included in any AEW creative plans.

White has been sidelined from in-ring action since March of last year due to a broken hand and shoulder surgery he required.

He was “banned” from NJPW after losing his final match for the promotion in February 2023, making his return for Wrestle Kingdom 20 surprising to many.

There is no information on when White might be cleared to compete beyond the note that it is “not imminent,” but updates will be provided as they become available.