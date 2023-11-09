Backstage Update On John Cena’s Latest WWE Run

The long, drawn out SAG-AFTRA strike officially ends today, Thursday, November 9, 2023.

With Hollywood going back to work, WWE fans have likely seen the end of John Cena’s comeback run, as his clean, emphatic loss to Solo Sikoa at WWE Crown Jewel 2023 is expected to be his swan song with the company.

As noted, Cena has been posting teases of retirement on Instagram, such as recent posts of Babe Ruth and others.

Cena got permission from the union to return to WWE during the strike, and made it clear that when the strike was over, insurance issues would prevent him from being able to juggle both and continue in WWE and acting at the same time.

