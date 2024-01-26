Backstage Update On Kazuchika Okada’s Future Amidst AEW And WWE Interest

When it comes to making one of the most important choices of his life, Kazuchika Okada is taking his time. He must decide whether to continue his pro wrestling career with the WWE or the AEW.

Okada will be legally free to make the decision once his NJPW contract expires at the end of this month. Okada has been on the radar of some in WWE for some time, and he understands what it’s like to wrestle in All Elite Wrestling.

As PWMania.com previously reported, both WWE and AEW made offers for him. Tony Khan is thought to have made the stronger initial offer, but no contract was signed. However, both sides believe they have a chance of signing him.

Despite rumors this week, Okada is not headed to WWE, and there has been no word on where he will start – main roster or NXT – if he signs.

In the most recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that Okada is expected to start soon wherever signs appear.

Meltzer wrote, “The last word was that he had not made up his mind. I know people here range from hopeful to, I’d perceive as confident he will be coming.”

Meltzer speculated that if Okada signs with AEW, he could make his official debut at AEW Revolution in March, whereas if he joins WWE, he will wait until the build to WrestleMania in late February after the Elimination Chamber PLE.