Backstage Update On LA Knight’s WWE Future And Current Push

It’s no secret that WWE officials have high expectations for LA Knight, and they recognize how quickly he has developed a strong fanbase since joining the main roster. Knight is currently in the early stages of a major push, and word is that WWE has signed him for the next several years.

According to a new report from PWInsider, Knight and WWE officials have been negotiating a new long-term contract, which is either close to being finalized or has already closed. According to some sources, this contract could last up to 5 years.

While Knight is already achieving success, multiple sources have stated that WWE officials were waiting for a certain point before launching the big push. According to the new report, WWE wanted to secure a long-term contract before proceeding with the push.

According to WrestleVotes, WWE updated their internal “talent board” following Payback, and Knight was listed as the top babyface Superstar on SmackDown. According to PWInsider, plans now call for Knight to be pushed as one of the top babyfaces on the blue brand, if not the top.

This past weekend, Knight defeated The Miz at Payback, with John Cena serving as the special referee. Cena appeared to support Knight after the match on the stage.