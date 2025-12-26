Backstage Update On Lena Kross’ AEW Future

Lena Kross signed with AEW earlier this year, but there is currently no confirmed timetable for her regular appearances on AEW programming, as previously reported by PWMania.com.

According to Sean Ross Sapp in the latest edition of Fightful Select Answers, Kross is expected to relocate to Florida soon; however, she has not been active in local wrestling scenes lately. Sapp highlighted that the delay between signing Kross and her consistent television use has garnered attention, particularly as AEW continues to add new talent. He noted that this pattern is one of his main criticisms of the company.

Additionally, Sapp mentioned that Kross is not the only one in this situation, stating that “at least three people” have been signed but have not yet debuted.

When asked about Kross’s potential appearances on shows like Rampage or Collision, Sapp could not provide a timeline and noted that internal expectations remain unclear.

Kross built her reputation on the Australian independent circuit after starting her career in Perth. She made her AEW in-ring debut on Collision on July 31st, facing Kris Statlander. She later appeared in an ROH dark match in September against Lacey Lane.

Prior to signing with AEW, Kross also attracted interest from TNA Wrestling but ultimately chose AEW after gaining international experience, including tours of Japan with Sendai Girls. In the U.S., she impressed fans with her appearances for promotions such as DPW, JCW, and Limitless Wrestling.