Backstage Update On MJF’s Injury

AEW World Heavyweight Champion MJF was injured in the main event of the AEW Full Gear 2023 pay-per-view event, where he worked two matches from Los Angeles at the Kia Forum.

On the pre-show, MJF and Samoa Joe defeated The Gunns in the ROH Tag Team Title match before retaining the World Heavyweight Title against Jay White in the main event.

The main event caused a real hip injury for the top AEW star, who needed to have it popped back in after the show. He also sustained a genuine shoulder injury.

The good news is that he will not miss any TV time and will not undergo surgery to repair the torn labrum, as he announced on Monday. He will still defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Samoa Joe at Worlds End next month. MJF is still in a lot of pain with his hip, according to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio.

“The swelling is down on his hip, but the pain is not down,” Meltzer stated. “He’s hurting on the hip. The shoulder is, I guess, the more serious of the two.”

Meltzer noted that MJF suffered the same tear when wrestling Jack Perry at Double or Nothing in 2020.

“But this tear is worse than that one, so it’s a pretty big tear,” Meltzer stated. “But guys work on torn labrums all the time.”