Backstage Update On MLW Following Recent Fusion Tapings

Major League Wrestling (MLW) recently taped several episodes of its flagship show, MLW Fusion, in Philadelphia and New York, as previously reported by PWMania.com.

According to Fightful Select, sources within MLW have indicated that Live Nation VEEPS is extremely pleased with the viewership numbers that Fusion has generated since its return last month. The report also mentioned that the company’s upcoming show in Chicago this November is close to selling out. Additionally, discussions are underway within Major League Wrestling to expand their schedule and include “more weekend events.”

Paul Walter Hauser was not present at this week’s tapings due to his television commitments and is expected to remain unavailable until September 2026. The report also noted that several MLW talents contracted norovirus over the weekend.

Fortunately, aside from two individuals entering the concussion protocol, no major injuries have been reported. The next edition of MLW Fusion will be particularly significant, as it marks the show’s 200th episode and features a two-hour special.