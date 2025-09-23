Backstage Update On Orange Cassidy’s AEW Return

At AEW All Out this past Saturday, Mark Briscoe and Kyle O’Reilly appeared to hint at Orange Cassidy’s imminent return, suggesting he’ll reunite with The Conglomeration in a trios match.

According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, Cassidy has recently been cleared to wrestle following a torn pec injury and is expected to make his return on Dynamite this Wednesday night.

Cassidy last competed in March in a 4-Way Eliminator Match for the AEW International Championship.

His return match will see him team with Briscoe and Hologram against three members of the Don Callis Family.