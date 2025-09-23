Backstage Update On Orange Cassidy’s AEW Return

Orange Cassidy in AEW
Orange Cassidy | AEW

At AEW All Out this past Saturday, Mark Briscoe and Kyle O’Reilly appeared to hint at Orange Cassidy’s imminent return, suggesting he’ll reunite with The Conglomeration in a trios match.

According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, Cassidy has recently been cleared to wrestle following a torn pec injury and is expected to make his return on Dynamite this Wednesday night.

Cassidy last competed in March in a 4-Way Eliminator Match for the AEW International Championship.

His return match will see him team with Briscoe and Hologram against three members of the Don Callis Family.

