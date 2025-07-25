Backstage Update On Plans For WWE’s Omos To Appear In Lucha Libre AAA

There’s been growing buzz about WWE potentially sending Omos to Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide, but a new update from The Wrestling Observer Newsletter indicates that nothing has been finalized yet.

According to Dave Meltzer, the idea of “The Nigerian Giant” working in Mexico has been discussed within WWE creative circles, but there are no dates confirmed, and the move is not definite at this time.

“Regarding Omos in AAA, according to those in WWE creative the idea of him coming here has been talked about but is not definite and at this point no dates have been scheduled,” Meltzer reported.

The initial news originated from WrestleVotes, which noted that WWE was exploring the possibility of sending Omos to AAA in order to further establish him as a ‘special attraction’ beyond the WWE bubble.

Omos previously worked a brief stint with Pro Wrestling NOAH in Japan earlier this year, drawing attention as a unique presence outside of the WWE spotlight. A similar appearance in Mexico would continue that effort to build his international mystique, positioning him more like an attraction-based talent—akin to legends like Andre the Giant or The Great Khali.

WWE-AAA Partnership Growing

While Omos’s appearance remains uncertain, WWE’s working relationship with AAA is already producing results. Tonight, WWE Superstar Natalya is scheduled to make her AAA debut in Mexico City, teaming with NXT’s Lola Vice. In addition, SmackDown’s Angel and Berto currently hold the AAA World Tag Team Titles, continuing to bridge the gap between the two companies.

If plans materialize, Omos would become the latest WWE star to cross into AAA, furthering WWE’s strategy of global brand visibility and collaboration.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for continued updates on Omos, the WWE–AAA partnership, and all international wrestling developments.