Backstage Update On Rey Mysterio Injury And WrestleMania Plans

WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio was initially scheduled to face “The Ring General” GUNTHER at this weekend’s WrestleMania 42 premium live event. However, Mysterio fractured both of his ribs during a match against Austin Theory on the Royal Rumble go-home episode of Monday Night RAW.

Although he participated in the Men’s Royal Rumble Match, Mysterio was sidelined following that event due to his injury.

Following GUNTHER’s attack on Seth Rollins, Mysterio was added to the Intercontinental Championship Ladder Match just a week after GUNTHER vs. Seth Rollins was announced for WrestleMania 42. After retiring AJ Styles at the Royal Rumble earlier this year, GUNTHER entered into a feud with Dragon Lee.

There were expectations that this storyline would culminate in a match between GUNTHER and Mysterio in Las Vegas.

In the latest edition of Fightful Select Answers Q&A, a fan inquired about Mysterio’s recovery timeline and whether his injury contributed to the cancellation of his rumored match with GUNTHER at WrestleMania 42.

Sean Sapp mentioned that the original plan was for Seth Rollins to face Bron Breakker and for GUNTHER to face Rey Mysterio. However, after Mysterio’s injury and GUNTHER’s unmasking of Lee, the creative team reportedly struggled to determine GUNTHER’s direction, leading to him being off TV for a few weeks. Sapp also noted that there were claims that the plan for GUNTHER to face Rollins had been in place since the Elimination Chamber event in late February.