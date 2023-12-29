Backstage Update On Rey Mysterio’s Return To WWE TV

Rey Mysterio has been out with another knee injury that necessitated surgery, as he had the procedure in November.

That same month, Mysterio lost the WWE United States Titles to Logan Paul in Saudi Arabia at Crown Jewel. On an episode of SmackDown, the WWE Hall of Famer was written off the show.

It happened when Santos Escobar turned on him and attacked him, believing Mysterio was siding with Carlito. When Mysterio returns to television, it is expected that he will pick up where that storyline left off.

Before recapping Mysterio’s appearance on Konnan’s podcast this week, Dave Meltzer reported in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that “Mysterio targeted two to four weeks from now,” for returning.

Mysterio intends to hire a personal trainer in early 2024 to help him improve his lower body strength, which includes his hips, legs, and quads.