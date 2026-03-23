Backstage Update On Ricochet’s Controversial Tweet And Apology

Recently, PWMania.com reported that AEW star Ricochet issued an apology and deleted a tweet in response to a wrestling fan on Twitter (X) who has multiple sclerosis (MS).

The exchange began when a fan commented, “His acting hasn’t improved,” regarding a digital exclusive video in which Ricochet reacted dramatically to his title loss. In response, Ricochet replied, “I’m glad you got MS.”

It was later clarified that Ricochet was not pressured by AEW executives to apologize. Instead, according to Dave Meltzer in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, a friend of Ricochet advised him to delete the tweet and apologize.

This friend, whom Ricochet respects greatly, is a former wrestler who worked with him in the independent wrestling circuit.

According to Fightful Select, sources within AEW revealed that the individual who urged Ricochet to reconsider his disrespectful tweet was Chris Hero, who has served as a behind-the-scenes producer in AEW for several years.