Backstage Update On Ricochet’s Recent Social Media Controversy

As PWMania.com previously reported, AEW star Ricochet recently found himself in hot water due to a distasteful comment he made on social media.

Earlier this week, Ricochet responded to a fan who criticized his acting skills by expressing that he was “glad” she had multiple sclerosis (MS).

The post quickly went viral, attracting significant backlash from fans, and was even covered by TMZ. Initially, Ricochet stood by his comment, but the following day he issued an apology and deleted the original post.

There were rumors suggesting that AEW had pressured Ricochet to apologize. However, in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio (via F4WOnline.com), Dave Meltzer clarified that AEW did not force the former National Champion to apologize. Instead, it was a friend of Ricochet’s who encouraged him to take down the original post, leading him to delete it and ultimately decide to apologize.

Meltzer further mentioned that he has not heard anything from AEW regarding the controversy. As far as he knows, there has been no official response from the organization related to what transpired.