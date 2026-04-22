Backstage Update On Sol Ruca Following WWE NXT Main Event

During the main event of Tuesday’s WWE NXT Revenge Week Two special, ZARIA defeated Sol Ruca in a Last Woman Standing Match.

The match concluded when ZARIA pushed Ruca off a raised podium into a table below, resulting in Ruca being unable to answer the count of ten. Although two tables were set up, Ruca went through only one, and it appeared that she hit her head on the other table.

According to PWInsider.com, after the cameras stopped rolling, ZARIA walked past the injured Ruca on her way backstage. The report also mentioned that referees and medical staff attended to Ruca, who seemed to have cut the back of her head. However, Ruca was able to walk backstage on her own and raised her hand signs to the fans in attendance as she left the ring.

There is currently no information on whether Ruca sustained any severe injuries from the fall, but updates will be provided as they become available. Ruca made her WWE RAW debut on the previous Monday’s show, where she faced Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan in a non-title match, which she lost after ZARIA interfered.