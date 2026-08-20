Backstage Update On Steph De Lander’s AEW/ROH Contract Status

Pro wrestling veteran Steph De Lander is set to challenge Deonna Purrazzo for the ROH Women’s Pure Championship at this Friday’s ROH Death Before Dishonor 2026 pay-per-view event. This matchup has sparked speculation online regarding her contract status with AEW/ROH.

In an interview with Sean Ross Sapp last week, De Lander revealed that she was not under contract with the company at that time. She expressed that she has been enjoying her work in ROH and hopes it may lead to more opportunities and a future deal.

According to Fightful Select, sources within AEW have indicated satisfaction with De Lander’s performances to date, but she has not yet signed a contract with them. The report also noted that she has been working for AEW/ROH on a per-appearance basis. Further updates on De Lander’s contract status will be provided as they become available.

De Lander made her initial appearances in ROH and on AEW Dark in early 2023. She is best known for her time in WWE as Persia Pirotta and for performing under her own name in promotions such as TNA and GCW. De Lander and her husband, Mance Warner, left TNA in March of this year after the company would not clear her for a return to the ring following a neck injury she sustained in 2024.