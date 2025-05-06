Backstage Update On The Righteous’ AEW Departure

Further details have emerged surrounding the departure of Vincent and Dutch, collectively known as The Righteous, from All Elite Wrestling.

According to PWInsiderElite.com, the duo formally requested their release from AEW, and the company granted the request last week. Their contracts were originally set to run through late 2025, but both sides agreed to an early exit.

Sources close to the situation emphasized that the split was entirely amicable, with no backstage drama or creative conflicts cited. While there are currently no immediate plans for their return, one source noted that the door remains open for future appearances on AEW or ROH programming, likely on a non-contracted, per-appearance basis if such opportunities arise.

The Righteous had gained attention for their unique presentation and brief alliance with The House of Black, as well as their work on Ring of Honor under the AEW umbrella.

As of now, there is no official word on where Vincent and Dutch may land next, but the wrestling world will be watching closely to see where The Righteous resurface.

