Backstage Update On Will Ospreay Following Neck Surgery

As PWMania.com previously reported, top AEW star Will Ospreay is currently on hiatus after announcing that he is dealing with herniated discs in his neck.

He underwent surgery to repair these issues in September 2025. While Ospreay has yet to return to in-ring action, he did make an appearance at Wrestle Kingdom 20 earlier this month during Hiroshi Tanahashi’s retirement ceremony at the Tokyo Dome.

According to Fightful Select, Ospreay was backstage at the recent episode of AEW Dynamite. Although he did not appear on the show and there were no plans for him to do so, his attendance is considered a positive sign for his eventual return to the ring.

The report indicates that Ospreay will be evaluated by AEW medical staff regarding a potential comeback, though it is still early in the process.

This news is encouraging, especially since he was originally expected to be out of action for a full year. His last match took place at Forbidden Door in the UK last August.

The report further states that a specific timetable for Ospreay’s return has not yet been established, but AEW hopes to include him in creative plans by spring.

Additionally, during his appearance at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom earlier this month, it was noted that Ospreay would not be sidelined as long as is typically the case with neck injuries in wrestlers.