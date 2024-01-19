Backstage Update On Will Ospreay’s AEW Status

Will Ospreay will join AEW after finishing his contract with New Japan Pro Wrestling, months after making one of the most important decisions of his life by leaving the Japan promotion this year.

The top star received interest from a number of promotions, including WWE, AEW, and TNA, but he ultimately chose to sign with AEW, as announced at Full Gear in November. It was announced that he would be starting full-time at AEW Revolution.

As PWMania.com previously reported, TNA was in the running to sign Ospreay, and the promotion made him a “fantastic, massive offer.” It was likely the largest offer made to a single person since Anthem took over ownership of the company, with a “seven-figure level offer.”

In the most recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer provided an update on Ospreay’s status with All Elite Wrestling.

Meltzer wrote, “Ospreay is scheduled for Revolution in Greensboro and will be starting as a regular on TV in February.”

Revolution takes place in March, and it also serves as the final match of Sting’s legendary career.