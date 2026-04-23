Backstage Update On WWE WrestleMania 42 Extras

According to Fightful Select, Emily Jaye, J Rod, Blair Onyx, Brittnie Brooks, and Nixi XS were backstage as extras for the two-night WWE WrestleMania 42 event.

The report also noted that WWE brought in several wrestlers who were not scheduled to appear during WrestleMania weekend, though specific names were not disclosed. While many of these talents were brought in, they did not appear at the show but instead made appearances at WWE World.

Throughout the weekend, several of these talents participated in non-WWE events. For instance, J Rod worked at JCW’s StrangleMania and TJPW’s Live in Las Vegas show, while Emily Jaye participated in GCW’s Immortal Clusterf**k show and PoderMania, alongside Nixi XS.

Brooks performed at the Stardom American Dream 2026, the Future Stars of Wrestling WWE ID Showcase, PoderMania, and more.