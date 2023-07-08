Backstage Update On WWE’s Return To Saudi Arabia

Following the announcement that Survivor Series will be held on November 25th from Chicago, IL, at the Allstate Arena, the rest of this year’s WWE PLE schedule is nearly complete.

WWE hasn’t held a PLE in December in recent years, leaving the date for the next show in Saudi Arabia to round out the schedule.

WWE has a 10-year partnership with the Saudi General Sports Authority, and the company is paid a lot of money to hold two events in the country each year. With the Night of Champions show last month, WWE held its first 2023 PLE in the country.

WrestleNomics’ Brandon Thurston reports that WWE’s next Saudi Arabia show is scheduled for Saturday, November 4.

Due to the long flight to Saudi, WWE has traditionally aired a live episode of SmackDown the week before taping the following week’s show the same night, so expect a taping on October 27th for the November 3rd SmackDown.

Crown Jewel is the name given to WWE’s November Saudi shows in the past.

The updated WWE PLE schedule for the rest of the year is as follows:

* Sunday, July 30, 2023: NXT Battleground – H-E-B Center at Cedar Park in Austin, Texas

* Saturday, August 5, 2023: WWE SummerSlam – Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan

* Saturday, August 12, 2023: WWE NXT PLE – Location TBA

* Saturday, September 2: WWE Payback – PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh. PA

* Saturday, October 7, 2023: WWE Fastlane – Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, IN

* Saturday, November 4, 2023: WWE PLE – Saudi Arabia

* Saturday, November 25, 2023: WWE Survivor Series – Chicago, IL at the Allstate Arena