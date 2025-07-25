Backstage Update On WWE’s Tryouts During SummerSlam Week

A new report has shed light on WWE’s latest round of tryouts, including a surprising update involving AEW veteran Leyla Hirsch and new insight into the company’s strategy heading into SummerSlam 2025.

According to Fightful Select, former AEW star Leyla Hirsch recently participated in a WWE tryout — but not as an in-ring talent. Instead, the tryout was held for a potential refereeing position. The report notes that Hirsch herself initiated contact with WWE to express interest in the role. While the tryout has already taken place, there is currently no official word on whether she will be offered a position within the company.

WWE is set to host another round of tryouts during SummerSlam week in early August, and this time, the company appears to be broadening its recruitment scope. According to the same report, WWE officials have been reaching out to “experienced indie wrestlers” to participate in this upcoming session — potentially marking a shift from the company’s recent emphasis on signing athletes from collegiate sports backgrounds.

WWE Tryout Success

The move makes sense given WWE’s recent success stories: NXT North American Champion Ethan Page and Women’s Tag Team Champion Roxanne Perez both made names for themselves on the independent scene before signing with WWE and quickly rising through the ranks.

As previously reported by PWMania.com, WWE is not only scouting new talent during SummerSlam week, but also inviting fans to attend the tryouts. The event will feature a mix of athletes from diverse sporting and entertainment backgrounds, all hoping to impress officials and earn a developmental deal with the company.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for further updates on WWE tryouts and potential signings as we get closer to SummerSlam 2025.