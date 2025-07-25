Update On WWE Tryouts During SummerSlam Week With Cross-Sport Athletes

WWE is set to hold tryouts for selected talents during SummerSlam week, as reported by PWInsider.com. Many of these participants will include invited athletes from various sports and backgrounds. Additionally, fans have been invited to attend this year’s WWE tryouts to watch potential future stars as they showcase their skills in hopes of getting noticed.

As previously reported by PWMania.com, WWE is already laying out potential main events for SummerSlam 2025.

You can check out the list of invited talents below:

– Maliq Carr, a Michigan State football player with a strong athletic build and Division I experience.

– Ahmed Essam, an Egyptian amateur wrestler who previously took part in WWE’s London tryouts this past April. He’s received a second invite, indicating strong interest from WWE officials.

– Eduardo Godinho, a Brazilian marathon runner and online fitness personality bringing a unique endurance-athlete profile to the Performance Center.

– Zoey Hines, a former Boston College softball player who also competed for the French National Softball Team, showing international competitive experience.

– Syd Langston, a Canadian hockey player turned Instagram model, representing the kind of crossover appeal WWE often seeks.

– Ariana Wright, who held the title of Miss Maryland 2023 and competed in track & field at the University of Maryland, combining pageant presence with collegiate athleticism.