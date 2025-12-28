Backstage WWE Reaction To AAA Guerra de Titanes Revealed

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, multiple top executives from WWE believe that the AAA Guerra de Titanes event was one of the best shows—if not the best—that WWE has produced this year. Meltzer noted that WWE sources referred to it as a “pure show,” emphasizing the focus on the crowd and matches while disregarding special effects.

As previously reported, WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker attended the event, and Meltzer indicated that the creative booking for Guerra de Titanes was overseen by both Jeremy Borash and The Undertaker.

They collaborated with longtime AAA booker and broadcaster Konnan, as well as Dorian Roldan, to ensure that their ideas aligned with AAA’s history and Mexican wrestling culture.

The Observer also reported that the show attracted approximately 249,000 viewers, including about 149,000 from WWE’s YouTube channel and another 100,000 from AAA’s own YouTube channel. Additionally, it garnered around 101,000 viewers for the Spanish feed and 148,000 for the English commentary feed on WWE’s channel.

Notably, English commentators JBL, Corey Graves, and Konnan provided their commentary remotely from the U.S., as they were not present at Arena Guadalajara for the live broadcast.

While AAA has previously recorded commentary remotely, this time it was less noticeable.

Fans could see the Spanish announcers ringside, but it was clear that Konnan, Graves, and JBL were not in attendance.