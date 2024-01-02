Bad Bunny Hits Several Wrestling Moves To A Bunch Of Women In New Music Video

Grammy-award winner and hip-hop music icon Bad Bunny, who has competed in the WWE a number of times and who has impressed not only the top executives in the company, but the pro wrestling indurstry as well, released a new music video for his hit track “NO ME QUIERO CASAR.”

The new music video shows the former WWE 24/7 Champion and top celebrity hit a spear, a powerbomb and a big splash to a bunch of women.

Bunny last competed for the WWE at last May’s Backlash Premium Live Event from Puerto Rico, where he faced and defeated Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion “Senior Money In The Bank” Damian Priest in a San Juan Street Fight.