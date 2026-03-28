Bandido Pulled From Appearances Due To Ongoing Visa Issues

Reigning ROH World Champion Bandido hasn’t competed in AEW or ROH TV since the Revolution pay-per-view two weeks ago, where he lost a non-title match to Andrade El Idolo of the Don Callis Family.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Bandido is currently addressing some visa issues. It’s unclear how these issues might affect his ability to work with AEW and how long it will take to resolve them. Updates will be provided as they become available.

ESPN reports that the Trump Administration announced in January that several major sporting events would be able to travel to the U.S. despite a broad visa ban affecting nearly 40 countries. Sports leagues included in this exemption are the NBA, NFL, WNBA, Major League Baseball, NASCAR, WWE, UFC, and AEW. However, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter indicates that this exemption does not necessarily apply to Mexico, leaving uncertainty about Bandido’s ability to work AEW events in the U.S., where he has not appeared since Revolution.

Due to these visa issues, Bandido has had to withdraw from some independent appearances, but he should still be able to perform in Canada, which allows foreign entertainers and athletes to participate. AEW will be touring Canada through mid-April, including AEW Dynamite and Collision next week in Winnipeg, followed by Dynamite and Collision in Edmonton, Alberta, on April 8th, and AEW Dynasty in Vancouver, British Columbia, on April 12th. The next AEW taping in the U.S. is scheduled for April 15th, with Dynamite and Collision in Everett, Washington.