Baron Corbin Reacts To Being Left Out Of WWE NXT Homecoming Video

Baron Corbin, now going by his real name Tom Pestock, recently spoke with Jonathan Coachman and admitted he was “a little butthurt” about not being included in WWE NXT’s Homecoming video package.

Corbin explained that while his T-shirt did make an appearance on the broadcast, his absence from the opening package stung given his role in shaping the early days of NXT.

“In brutal honesty, I was a little butthurt about the whole thing,” Corbin said. “That opening package they did for the show was super dope, and they had a lot of superstars from the past, the middle and the present on it, and I didn’t make the cut. My T-shirt did, somebody was wearing a Baron Corbin T-shirt, but I was a little butthurt in that aspect. And I know it’s still fresh in WWE, being as I finished up in January, and sometimes you gotta kinda give it a year or so before they start acknowledging your existence again.”

Corbin reflected on his early contributions to the brand, recalling how his matches were hyped with fans counting down the seconds and how he was part of historic events like the first live show in Brooklyn, which drew 16,000 fans.

“With that show, I was a main staple in the beginning of NXT, when they were counting the seconds to my matches. I was one of the originators who helped grow that brand. I was on every show. I was on the first live one in Brooklyn with 16,000 fans. So I was a little butthurt. Once I got over that, I thought the show was awesome.”

He even reached out to NXT writer Johnny Russo to joke about another wrestler’s inclusion. “I texted Russo, and I was like, ‘Yo, Mojo Rawley makes the cut of the video and I don’t?’ He goes, ‘He was in the Camel Clutch.’ I said, ‘I don’t care, he made it!’”