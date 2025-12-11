Basara 294: Utage Aka Hien Results – December 11, 2025

Wrestle Brain Junior Heavyweight Title Match

Masato Kamino (c) defeated Takeru Inoue via Lariat (11:16) (STILL CHAMPION!!!!)

YJF Cruiserweight Title Match 2 Out Of 3 Falls Match

Ayumu Honda (c) defeated Fuma via Seoinage (5:55) (2-1) (STILL CHAMPION!!!!)

TTT Indie Unified 6 Man Tag Team Titles Match

Takumi Tsukamoto, Banana Senga & Kuro Obi (c) defeated Minoru Fujita, Lil Kraken & Sagat via Ankle Lock on Lil Kraken (10:13) (STILL CHAMPIONS!!!!!)

BJW Junior Heavyweight Title Match

Kosuke Sato (c) defeated Takato Nakano via Bloody Sunday (12:46) (STILL CHAMPION!!!!)

Union Max Title Match

Ryota Nakatsu (c) defeated Seiya Morohashi via La Magistral (17:16) (STILL CHAMPION!!!!)