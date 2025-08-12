Bayley Hints At Darker Character Change In Cryptic Promo On WWE Raw

On the August 11 episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, a haunting and introspective promo from Bayley aired, signaling what appears to be the start of a major character shift — possibly a heel turn — for the former Women’s Champion.

Sitting alone backstage, Bayley spoke directly to the camera in a raw and vulnerable tone, questioning her career path and taking full responsibility for her recent struggles.

She stated, “I’m not exactly sure how to start this, but I honestly don’t even know how I got here. Right now, I’ve been doing this for almost 13 years, and I’ve never felt the way I feel now. I, in a way, want more but feel less. I want more and feel nothing,” she admitted.

Bayley reflected on her “Role Model” persona and how it once inspired her, but expressed a deep sense of emptiness without a championship or sense of pride. “The role model… it meant something before I even called myself that, and I was treated like one, before I even saw myself as one. Then I started to realize that I can make a change, that I can be an asset to the division… And now I’m here by myself, and I feel everything leading up to where I am right now has gotten me nowhere.”

She continued, “I sit here without anything to show you, without a championship… I can’t remember the last time that I felt proud of myself. And it’s my fault. It’s my fault.”

The segment ended ominously as Bayley took a deep breath, the camera blurred, and the screen cut to black with a chilling, maniacal sound effect, hinting at a darker, more sinister direction.

This comes after months of fan and critic frustration over the lack of major creative plans for Bayley, widely considered one of WWE’s most talented and respected stars. With this promo, it appears WWE is setting the stage for a significant evolution in her character.

If you missed it, check out the promo below. Click here for complete WWE Raw results.