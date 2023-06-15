Bayley On Changing WWE Women’s Scene: “The Locker Room Has Changed So Much”

The new women’s championships presented to Asuka and Rhea Ripley has lit a fire under Bayley.

The Damage CTRL leader recently appeared as a guest on WWE’s The Bump for an interview, during which she shared her thoughts on the changing landscape in the women’s scene in WWE, as well as her thoughts on the new women’s titles introduced by WWE this past week.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview.

On the significance of the new titles: “They are beautiful. It’s sad to see the other ones go, but it’s definitely time for a change because the locker room has changed so much. The roster has grown so much. It’s kinda nice to see a brand new slate, you know? It reminds me of when they replaced the Divas Title and re-branded it to the Raw Women’s Title.”

On the new titles motivating her: “I’ve done pretty much everything, so this lights a fire in me — to want to see me raise those titles or to see IYO [SKY] raising one of those two titles.”

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to WrestlingInc.com for transcribing the above quotes.