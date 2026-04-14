Becky Lynch And Seth Rollins Bringing AMO Coffee To WWE World

Top WWE star “The Man,” Becky Lynch, hinted at a major announcement ahead of Monday Night RAW. She took to her (X) Twitter account to share that Fanatics will introduce her and her husband, Seth “Freakin” Rollins, to WWE fans through their AMO coffee brand.

Lynch and Rollins first unveiled their coffee line in February, collaborating with the LA-based coffee company Dayglow to create the brand.

Lynch wrote:, “BIG ANNOUNCEMENT!!! AMO is headed to @WWE WORLD powered by @Fanatics. The WWE Universe will be the first to try our ready-to-drink coffee and will have priority access to be one of the first to pick up boxes of AMO! Come by our booth, grab a coffee, and see why this coffee is the greatest of all time (not just me saying it)!”